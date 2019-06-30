Services
Susan Jane Garbarini


1932 - 2019
Susan Jane Garbarini Obituary
Susan Jane Garbarini

Lansing - Passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at the age of 86. Born August 6, 1932 to John and Rachel (Shipton) Byers in Brooklyn, New York. Susan and her parents moved to Evanston, Illinois where she graduated from E.T.H.S. class of 1950. She went on to UofM where she attended the Dental Hygiene Program and graduated in 1953. Susan worked as a Dental Hygienist for 48 years in the Lansing area. In July of 1953 Susan married Mark Morgan Garbarini and spent 51 years with him until he passed away in 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents.

Surviving are her daughter, Beckie Simmons; grandchildren and many many special and dedicated friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at Coral Gables in East Lansing in August. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in Susan's memory. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 30, 2019
