Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
Susan K. Bunge


1945 - 2019
Susan K. Bunge Obituary
Susan K. Bunge

St. Johns - Susan K. Bunge, age 73, passed away at her home on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Sue was born on November 3, 1945 in St. Johns, MI; the daughter of Joseph and Violet (Welling) Paksi. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School in 1964 and then received her LPN degree from Lansing Community College and later her RN degree from Michigan State University. She worked at Clinton Memorial Hospital and then Sparrow Hospice for over 40 years, retiring in 2008. On July 25, 1964 she married her high school sweetheart, Kerry L. Bunge in St. Johns, MI. Sue loved taking walks, quilting, making pies and jam, canning, watching the birds and deer in her back yard and wintering in Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Kerry, daughters, Cheryl (David) Berry of Freeland, MI and Debbie (Shamondo Sharpless) Bunge of Cary, NC and son Scott (Tricia Cooper) Bunge of St. Johns, grandchildren Stephen Berry, Emma Groth, Samone (Tim) Toth, Ashley Berry and Joseph (Megan Ruff) Bunge, siblings Robert (Joyce) Paksi, Larry (Judy) Paksi, Ruth Powers, Carol (Pat) Foltz, Janet (Harold) Heath, James Paksi, David (Sue) Paksi, Nancy Webster and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by parents Joe & Violet Paksi, brother Richard and his wife Patricia Paksi; in-laws Ken Bunge, Faye and Herman Brink, Steve Powers and Larry and his wife Judy Bunge; nieces Kim Paksi, Kendra Mahar and Kim Bunge.

The family will receive friends and relatives at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Kathy Leydorf-Keck officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Rest Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sparrow Hospice or the Clinton County (MI).
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
