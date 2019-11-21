Services
1944 - 2019
Susan Kay Bailey Obituary
Susan Kay Bailey

DeWitt - Susan Kay Bailey, 75, passed away after a long illness on November 19, 2019. She was born May 8, 1944 to Joseph William and Margaret Estella (Lytle) Jenkins in Owosso, MI. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Bailey; 7 daughters, Rae (Dennis) Hood, Tina (Kevin) Gillish, Niki (Dave) Anderson, Michelle (Andy) Godwin, Debra Jaquette, Dena (Brandon) Moffitt, and Amy (Eric) Swenson; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sister, Joy (Richard) Slee. Susan was a hairdresser in DeWitt for 50 years. She often used her talents to serve others by serving as a hairdresser for those who lost someone special in their lives. She was also affiliated with Mid-Michigan Street Rod Association. She was very active in all of her grandchildren's sports events and school activities. Celebration of Life Service will be 12-5 PM Sunday, December 15, 2019 at #671, 12250 Old US 27, DeWitt, MI. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to #671 or to the . The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1, 2019
