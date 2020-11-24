1/1
Susan Margaret Marks
1950 - 2020
Susan Margaret Marks

Lansing - Susan Margaret Marks passed away November 23, 2020. She was born June 6, 1950 in Brooklyn, NY. Daughter of Albert and Adeline (Wunsch) Schmitz. Susan had three daughters with the love of her life, Louis Marks Jr.

Susan instilled her faith in God to her children. She was an active member and greeter at St. Gerard's Catholic Church. Susan was a very caring person with a great sense of humor. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards with family and friends and was an avid Notre Dame fan. Most of all Susan loved her family and especially being a grandmother. She had a remarkable ability to touch the hearts of everyone she met.

Susan was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Dawn (Raymond) Matthews, Danielle Marks, and Josephine (Joshiwa) Kill; granddaughters, Mallory and Faith; brother, Stanley Schmitz; and many more family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W Saginaw, Lansing, MI 48917 on Monday, November 30 from 5-7pm and funeral service on Tuesday, December 1 at St. Gerard's Catholic Church, 4437 W Willow Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 at 10:30am.

Masks are mandatory for visitation and funeral service. Online condolences may be left at tiffanyfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made to St. Gerard's-St. Vincent De Paul Society, 4437 W. Willow Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Tiffany Funeral Home
DEC
1
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Gerard's Catholic Church
