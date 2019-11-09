|
Susan Marie Clark née Reck
August 5, 1951 - November 6, 2019
Susan is survived by her loving partner James (Jim) Bosheff, her three children Allison Parker- Johnson (Laurie), Christopher Parker, Schuyler Clark and seven grandchildren Zachary, James and Grace Parker and Kyle, Ben, Reese and Piper Johnson. Also surviving Susan are her father James (Jim) Reck, special step-mother Helene Reck, and sisters Diane Reck (Joe Droste), Mary Jane Khoshnegah (Arya) and Krisann Swoboda (Mike) Stepbrothers: Mark, Greg and Michael Whitford and Stepsisters: Claudia Stewart and Jane Wright. In addition aunts, uncles, cousins and lifelong friends, Aunt Susie was always a favorite to her many nieces and nephews who loved her magical nature. Susan is survived by two special mother-in-laws Leona Parker and Shirley Clark. Susan will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Susan was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Reck, brother James (Jimmie) Reck and sister Janice Reck. Susan graduated from Everett High School in 1969. From there she ventured off to experience the world where she lived in Hawaii for a year before returning back home where she then married and began her life as a homemaker then mother. Later in life Susan made her home in Colorado Springs were she lived for several years where she enjoyed living beneath the shadow of Pikes Peak. Susan created beautiful warm and loving homes. Her joy and passion was creating wonderful spaces of beauty to raise her family and entertain. Out in the world and away from her home-life Susan helped run the family business (Ken's Pizza). She was also a dedicated hard working employee for many establishments both in Michigan and Colorado Springs. Susan found meeting and talking with all those she encountered an enrichment to her life. She thrived on narrative whether it a conversation, hearing of ones journey or through books. Her comprehension was impeccable which inevitably made for her deep understanding and compassion of others.
"If you carry joy in your heart, you can heal any moment." Neale Donald Walsch
Family will receive visitors on Monday November 11, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home, Lansing from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM and one hour prior to Susan's funeral on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at St. Casimir Church, Lansing.
Funeral Mass will be Tuesday November 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Church, Lansing. Following services the family is welcoming family and friends to a luncheon at the church.In lieu of flowers, please consider the following: donating blood to the American Red Cross, become an organ donor, give to and share Random Acts of Kindness. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grlansing.com for the Clark family.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019