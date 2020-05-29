Susan Mary Lawther
East Lansing - Susan Mary Lawther, of East Lansing, passed away at 78 on May 25.
Let me tell you about my mom. She loved pigs. Ceramic ones, antique ones, big ones and small ones. I pretended not to get her fascination, but the folk-arty painted pink pig hangs in my dining room. It brought her joy. I remember Saturday afternoons watching Michigan football and Sunday mornings watching her finish the NY Times crossword, a talent that skipped a generation and landed more with her granddaughter. Mom traveled every chance she got with the love of her life, Bill McShane. They found each other more than 35 years ago and there was always something perfect about them together.
My mom was the strongest person I knew. Not just in the clichés that men assign to strong women, nor in her triumph over a life of constant pain, but to me her strength lay in her ability to always make me feel safe and loved and supported. She always had time for a frank and honest conversation, often with a bottle of wine or Irish whiskey accompanying her advice.
She had many people who loved her, and that she loved, who survive her including me, Tim Lawther; Bill; her granddaughter; her daughter-in-law; her sister; her brother-in-law; her nieces; other family and friends.
A memorial service will be planned in the future. Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.