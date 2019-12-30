|
Susan McMillen
DeWitt - Susan Kay McMillen of DeWitt a loving daughter, sister and friend went home to be with the Lord on December 27, 2019 as a result of a motor vehicle accident. Sue was born on November 18, 1956 in Lansing to Charles I. and Peggy J. (Howell) McMillen Sr. She graduated from Bath High School Class of 1974 and received an Associated Degree from Lansing Community College. Susie had a special place in her heart for the elderly and for several years provided support in many ways to home bound seniors. She then started working as a clerk for the Jackson National working her way up to a Senior Underwriter and Consultant. She continued working as an Underwriter for several insurance companies and was a former President of the Michigan Women's Insurance League. Susie also had a great love for young people and each week gave her time picking up children on the Transportation Ministry and serving as secretary for a Christian character building club at the Community Baptist Church. She is survived by her sister, Ruth (Bob) Steffensen; nieces, Kristina Craft and Penny Pollard; great niece, Morgan Craft; aunts, Mary Howell and Loretta McMillen along with many cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Peggy McMillen who also died in the accident, father Charles Sr. and brother, Charles "Buddy" Jr. A funeral service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Community Baptist Church, 7832 W. Mt. Hope Highway, Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837 with Pastor Timothy W. Jackson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and at the church Saturday from 1-2:00 p.m. Memorial contributions in Susie's name may be given to the Community Baptist Church. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020