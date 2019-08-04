|
Susan Schnarr
Grand Ledge - Susan Marie Schnarr longtime Grand Ledge resident fought a good fight, finished her course and went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2019. Sue was born December 23, 1950 in Saginaw, Michigan to the late Elmer C. and Lorene M. (Keller) Schaefer. She graduated from Frankenmuth High School Class of 1969 and went on to receive a Bachelor's Degree from Western Michigan University. Sue was an educator who taught in the Grand Ledge Public Schools for twenty-five years, primarily kindergarten at Greenwood Elementary. In 2009 she was recognized as the Grand Ledge teacher of the year, was a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she acted as the Christian Education Director for twenty-five years. Sue has left a legacy of investing in young people and others and her loving generous spirit lives on through the lives that she touched. Her role as a mother and grandmother is what she valued greatly and truly cherished. Sue made it a priority to attend her grandchildren's sporting and school activities so she could cheer them on and show her unmistakable support and love for each of them. She is survived by daughters, Kamy Schnarr, Kacey (Andrew) Tooker, JaNae (Jeremy)Schram; grandchildren, Alex and Emma Tooker, Jersey and Jeremy Schram Jr.; sister, Carol (Armin) Tata; nephew, Schaefer (Deanna) Arnould; niece, Andrea (Matt) Eberle and numerous cousins. Sue was preceded in death by infant granddaughter, Kaelyn. A celebration of Sue's life will be held Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Grand Ledge. Visitation will be Tuesday from 1-4:00 p.m. and 6-9:00 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Memorial contributions may be given to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105 or the Greater Lansing Food Bank, P.O. Box 16224, Lansing, Michigan 48901 . Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 4, 2019