Susan Sweet
Holt - Susan Sweet passed away on January 14, 2020, at the age of 63, due to complications related to Lupus. She was born on July 1, 1956, in Nuremberg, Germany, to Otto and Mary Jane (Hassenburg) Graesser. She was raised in Delta Township, MI, and graduated from Waverly High School. She earned an A.S. degree from LCC, a B.A. from WMU, and an M.A. from CMU. She was employed as a Cytologist at Sparrow for 24 years before retiring in 2018.
She loved traveling, cruising, and spending time with her family and friends.
Susan was preceded in death by her sister Kristen Garthe. Surviving her are her husband Guy, of Holt, her son Justin of Holt, her daughter Jessica of Bloomington, IN, her father Otto (Dianne) Graesser of Lansing, her mother Mary Jane Graesser of Delta Township, and her siblings Nancy Graesser of Reynoldsburg, OH, David (Michelle) Graesser of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, Carolyn (Kevin) Miller of Troy, MI, Steven (Melissa) Graesser of Seattle, WA, and Linda Graesser of Ann Arbor, MI.
The Family of Susan will be welcoming guests on Tuesday, January 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., at the Estes-Leadley Holt/Delhi Chapel. Another memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 22, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., with a Memorial mass to follow, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish, 3815 S. Cedar St., Lansing, MI 48910. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the Michigan Lupus Foundation. www.EstesLeadley.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020