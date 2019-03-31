Services
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
900 East Michigan Ave
Lansing, MI 48912
(517) 482-1533
Suzanne Chura
Suzanne "Sue" Chura


1948 - 2019
Suzanne "Sue" Chura Obituary
Suzanne "Sue" Chura

Holt - age 70, passed Thursday, March 21. She had a passion for animals, sewing, and cooking. She left behind her beloved rescue pets Zippy and Patches. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Ball of Albq., NM. Surviving are her sister, Wendy (Dave) Reary; nephew, Sam of St. Louis, MO; brother, Jim Ball of Albq., MN; daughter, Theresa (Mark) Wichtoski; and granddaughter Audrey of Lansing, MI. There will be no service, as the family has planned a private ceremony. On-line condolences may be left at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019
