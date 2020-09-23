Suzanne K. Rock



Haslett - Suzanne K. Rock age 77 of Haslett died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Green Acres of Cedar Springs. Suzanne was born May 5, 1943, in Lansing, MI the daughter of Kenneth and Geraldine (Sanford) Fuller. She worked as a registered nurse for 30 years and was very kindhearted and caring. She enjoyed gardening and loved traveling and being on the boat with her husband. Surviving are her husband, Steven; children, David (Cathy) Norton, Sharon (Tim) Anderson, Macy (Michael) Cullinan, Joshua (Yvette) Rock; grandchildren, Logan, Carter and Morgan Anderson, Maxwell and Michael Cullinan Arise, Cedar, Light and Temple Rock; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Matthew and Grace; brothers, Ken (Joan) Fuller, Dan (Barb) Fuller; sister, Janine Fuller. In lieu of a traditional funeral, a memorial service will be held in one year on next September 21st. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.









