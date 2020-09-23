1/1
Suzanne K. Rock
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne K. Rock

Haslett - Suzanne K. Rock age 77 of Haslett died Monday, September 21, 2020, at Green Acres of Cedar Springs. Suzanne was born May 5, 1943, in Lansing, MI the daughter of Kenneth and Geraldine (Sanford) Fuller. She worked as a registered nurse for 30 years and was very kindhearted and caring. She enjoyed gardening and loved traveling and being on the boat with her husband. Surviving are her husband, Steven; children, David (Cathy) Norton, Sharon (Tim) Anderson, Macy (Michael) Cullinan, Joshua (Yvette) Rock; grandchildren, Logan, Carter and Morgan Anderson, Maxwell and Michael Cullinan Arise, Cedar, Light and Temple Rock; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Matthew and Grace; brothers, Ken (Joan) Fuller, Dan (Barb) Fuller; sister, Janine Fuller. In lieu of a traditional funeral, a memorial service will be held in one year on next September 21st. Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home - Cedar Springs
13603 Northland Dr., NE
Cedar Springs, MI 49319
616/696-1410
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home - Cedar Springs

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved