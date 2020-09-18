Suzanne Kay Kalczynski



Williamston - Suzanne Kay Kalczynski, 73, of Williamston, Michigan, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Suzanne was born in Lansing, Michigan on October 5, 1946 and is the beautiful daughter of the late Ray and Mary Povey.



She is loving wife to her husband of 54 years, William Howard Kalczynski. They were married on December 10, 1966 and spent their life together in Williamston, Michigan. Together Suzanne and William raised two children and are very proud grandparents as well. Suzanne is mother to Tammy Lynn Gilroy and Matthew William Kalczynski. She is grandmother to Kelsey Laurel Kalczynski. She is mother-in-law to Brandon Gilroy and Jennie Schaibly-Kalczynski. She is sister to Michael Ray Povey. She is daughter-in-law to the late Doris and Ted Kalczynski.



Suzanne grew up in Williamston living across the street from her grandparents' home on Fulton Street. And when she married William, he did not take her away from her family. They made their home across town so that she could be close to her mother, father and brother. Family was an important part of her life. She had many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was also a loving sister-in-law and aunt to many.



Suzanne loved many things but her family was the very top on her list. As a wife she shared a love of gardening with William and puttering around the yard. Her love of gazing balls and fairy lights in her many garden areas are a sight to see. Their weekly shopping trips and going out to dinner and a movie are just a few things that they loved to do together. As a mom she spent countless hours helping Tammy and Matthew with scouting activities, attending school events, band concerts, and sat for many hours in the stands for basketball, baseball, softball and football games. As a grandmother, she was blessed to spend time with Kelsey Laurel from birth all the way through Kelsey Laurel's graduation from MSU. They shared weekly lunches and shopping dates together and when Kelsey Laurel moved to Chicago they spent many hours face-timing and writing letters to each other when they could not be together.



She loved gardening, shopping, reading, crossword puzzles, and crocheting to name a few things. She enjoyed having lunch and shopping dates with her two lifelong friends Jean Atherton and Lee Anne Bramer. Watching any and all types of sports was a highlight of her week and her knowledge of sports trivia could rival the best. Michigan State Spartans being her favorite team, and discussing with her brother Michael how sad is was to be a Detroit Lions Fan, and watching NASCAR races with William were some of the ways she would fill a Sunday afternoon. Suzanne loved the holidays and she loved decorating the yard and house for each season, whether it be a seasonal wreath on the front door or putting Santa in his sled pulled by the big Polar Bear in the front yard.



She loved her many lifelong neighbors on Williams Street and always had time to visit and chat with them and watch their families grow. Service to be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please consider making donations to St Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678, in Suzanne's memory.









