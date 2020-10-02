Suzanne Kay Kalczynski



Williamston - A Celebration of Life will take place for Suzanne Kay Kalczynski, 73, of Williamston, Michigan, who peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.



Please join with her family as they gather to celebrate the life well lived of Suzanne Kay Kalczynski at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Williamston Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 835 High Street, Williamston, MI.



The family is asking that you wear your favorite sport team jersey in honor of Suzanne and her love of sports. This is a celebration and we invite you to come as you are, just as she would have wanted… casual and no fuss. Please bring a story, memory or photo to share if you have one.



The service will be officiated by Pastor Doug Bradshaw of the Milan Free Methodist Church and formerly of the Williamston Free Methodist Church.



There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. For more information, please call or text Tammy Gilroy at 517-231-1440.









