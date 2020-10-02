1/1
Suzanne Kay Kalczynski
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Suzanne Kay Kalczynski

Williamston - A Celebration of Life will take place for Suzanne Kay Kalczynski, 73, of Williamston, Michigan, who peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020.

Please join with her family as they gather to celebrate the life well lived of Suzanne Kay Kalczynski at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Williamston Fraternal Order of Eagles, located at 835 High Street, Williamston, MI.

The family is asking that you wear your favorite sport team jersey in honor of Suzanne and her love of sports. This is a celebration and we invite you to come as you are, just as she would have wanted… casual and no fuss. Please bring a story, memory or photo to share if you have one.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Doug Bradshaw of the Milan Free Methodist Church and formerly of the Williamston Free Methodist Church.

There will be a luncheon immediately following the service. For more information, please call or text Tammy Gilroy at 517-231-1440.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Williamston Fraternal Order of Eagles,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
205 East Middle Street
Williamston, MI 48895
5176552158
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 22, 2020
Mark and I are saddened to hear of the loss of Suzanne. Bill, Tammy, Mathew and Michael, our hearts go out to you.
Mark and Pamela Bartig
Mark and Pamela Bartig
Friend
September 20, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. I always remember her in school. Very quiet but always had a smile for everyone. Praying for your family.
Janie Ganton
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved