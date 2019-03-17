|
|
Suzanne L. Simpson
St. Johns - Suzanne L. Simpson died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the age of 66. She was born April 10, 1952 in St. Johns, the daughter of Bernon and Barbara (Stedman) Willett. Sue was a graduate of Ovid-Elsie High School, Class of 1970. On June 19, 1971 she married Ronald Simpson, and he survives her. Also surviving is one daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Spencer Korson of Midland; one son, Jeremy Simpson of St. Johns; and four grandchildren, Cassidy, Ethan, Logan and Isabelle. Following Sue's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Duplain Church of Christ, 5565 E. Colony Rd., St. Johns with Mr. Chuck Emmert officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Sue Simpson may be made to Hospice of Lansing, 3186 Pine Tree Rd. Lansing, MI 48911. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019