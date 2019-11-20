|
|
Suzanne Marie Hedglen
Suzanne Marie Hedglen, 82, passed away peacefully and arrived to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Lansing, Michigan. Born March 9, 1937 in Flint, Michigan, Suzanne lived all over Michigan as her parents, Rev. Harry and Ella (Sayer) Moore ministered to many as pastors in the Free Methodist Church. Suzanne was a strong Christian woman who was always active in her church, giving from her servant heart to anyone and everyone in need. She began working at Kean's in downtown Mason before working as an aid at the Ingham County Medical Care Facility, but she really found her calling when she opened her own daycare in Mason: with her open heart and caregiving spirit, she provided a safe and loving place for many, many children over 37 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Harry Moore and Ella Moore; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Hazel Hedglen; brothers, Eugene and Keith Moore; and brother-in-law, Don Hedglen.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 60 years, Dick Hedglen; children, Janice K. Rogers, Bruce R. Hedglen, and Dar (Jon) Swiler; grandchildren, Barry, Brooke, Ben Hedglen, and Jordan Swiler; and brother, James (Jacqualine) Moore; in-laws, Bud & Nancy Hedglen, Kathy & Jim Lutz, Sue Hedglen and Darlene Moore; many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 4pm at the Mason First United Methodist Church, 201 E. Ash St., in Mason. The family will receive friends from 2pm until the service at 4pm. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery in Dansville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mason First United Methodist Church, Scholarship Funds, 201 E. Ash Street, Mason, MI 48854.
Memories and online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grbdmason.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019