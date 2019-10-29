Services
Lansing - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on September 5, 1930, the daughter of Mortimer and Eleanor (Boyer) Waldo. Sue graduated from Sexton High School and Michigan State University, where she was a proud member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. On August 20, 1955 she married Richard Speed Bacon, who survives her. Together they had two daughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" (Eric) Rosekrans and Dorothy (Jim) Govan. Also left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren, Blake (Kellie), Wesley (Hannah) and Carter Rosekrans, Ellie Govan (Jake) Berkey and Michael Govan and great-granddaughter, Alice Rosekrans. She was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Mac Wallace. Sue was a member of the Junior League of Lansing and a lifetime parishioner of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, among other community activities. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 218 W. Ottawa St., Lansing. Memorial contributions may be made to the or St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
