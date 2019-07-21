Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Wright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Wright Obituary
Suzanne Wright

Mason - Suzanne "Sue" Kay Wright, age 74, peacefully passed away Monday, July 15 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing, MI. She attended Sexton High School in Lansing, MI.

Sue most recently worked at Meijer in Mason, MI. Prior to that, she worked in the banking industry as a teller at various banks. Sue also was a loan officer and teller for many years at Portland Federal Credit Union.

Sue's pride and joy was her family; including her 3 sons, 4 grandchildren, and many extended family members. She loved hosting family events and helping out anyone that needed anything. She spent many years as a warm and nurturing care giver to her husband and son, along with many others.

Sue was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry; son, Tony; parents, Jesse and Norman LaPaugh; sister, Pat Reams; brother, Chuck LaPaugh; brother-in-law, Don Wright; brother-in-law, Al Ostrom; and sister-in-law, Jean Ostrom.

Sue is survived by: her children, Larry (Kathy) and Rod (Sue); four grandchildren, Alivia, Brady, Alec, and Carson; sister, Janice (John) Stevens; sister-in-law, Sheren Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now