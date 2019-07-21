|
|
Suzanne Wright
Mason - Suzanne "Sue" Kay Wright, age 74, peacefully passed away Monday, July 15 at Hospice House of Mid-Michigan in Lansing, MI. She attended Sexton High School in Lansing, MI.
Sue most recently worked at Meijer in Mason, MI. Prior to that, she worked in the banking industry as a teller at various banks. Sue also was a loan officer and teller for many years at Portland Federal Credit Union.
Sue's pride and joy was her family; including her 3 sons, 4 grandchildren, and many extended family members. She loved hosting family events and helping out anyone that needed anything. She spent many years as a warm and nurturing care giver to her husband and son, along with many others.
Sue was preceded in death by: her husband, Larry; son, Tony; parents, Jesse and Norman LaPaugh; sister, Pat Reams; brother, Chuck LaPaugh; brother-in-law, Don Wright; brother-in-law, Al Ostrom; and sister-in-law, Jean Ostrom.
Sue is survived by: her children, Larry (Kathy) and Rod (Sue); four grandchildren, Alivia, Brady, Alec, and Carson; sister, Janice (John) Stevens; sister-in-law, Sheren Wright; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019