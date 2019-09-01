|
Sylvester "John" Debassige
St. Johns - Sylvester "John" Debassige died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at the age of 74. He was born October 1, 1944 in West Bay Reserve, Ontario, Canada. The son of Frank and Charlotte (Migawins) Debassige and was a member of the M'Chigeeng First Nation Tribe in M'Chigeeng, Ontario, Canada. John came to the United States at a young age, became a US citizen, and served in the Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War. He was a member of VFW Post # 701 in Lansing, serving as Post Commander from 1999 to 2000. John enjoyed hunting, bird watching and Sunday drives. John was a retired General Motors employee with 30 years of service, retiring in 2002 and was a member of UAW Local #602. He is survived by Frank (Tanya) Robinson and their daughter, Emmalyn of Laingsburg, David (Alex) Franz-Robinson of Henderson, NV, and friend, Mary Malusek of Laingsburg. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlene Debassige and loving best friend Patricia Robinson. Funeral Services will be held 4:00 PM Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until service time on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 1, 2019