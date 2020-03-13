|
|
Sylvia Marie Tyler
St. Johns - Sylvia Marie Tyler, age 64, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Sparrow Carson Hospital, Carson City, MI.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Sylvia was born in St. Johns, MI on May 17, 1955, the daughter of Lawrence and Kathrine (Atherton) Stevenson. She graduated from Fulton High School with the class of 1973.
Sylvia enjoyed art, sewing, music and playing guitar. She also liked gardening and flowers. Sylvia loved her cats very much. Sylvia enjoyed time spent at Sleepy Hollow swimming with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, St. Johns, MI.
She is survived by her daughter Julie Bishop of St. Johns, MI; son Jerry Bishop and Jenn Stewart of Owosso, MI; life partner Terry Chapko of St. Johns, MI; grandchildren: Parker, Braidan, and Brennan Bishop; mother Kathrine Stevenson; sister Carolyn and Gary Rose of Lake Odessa, MI; brother Don and Carol Stevenson of Fulton, MI; and aunt and uncle Bev and Gary Stevenson of St. Johns, MI. She was preceded in death by her father Lawrence Stevenson.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 22, 2020