Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Honor, Michigan - Syrine Sonier, 87, passed away May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, and daughter, Tamara. She is survived by children, Randy (Annette) Sonier, Mike (Sandy) Sonier; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors Friday, June 7, from 12:00-1:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, MI. A graveside service at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, MI will follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Sonier family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 5, 2019
