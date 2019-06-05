|
|
Syrine Sonier
Honor, Michigan - Syrine Sonier, 87, passed away May 31, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean, and daughter, Tamara. She is survived by children, Randy (Annette) Sonier, Mike (Sandy) Sonier; 6 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren. The family will receive visitors Friday, June 7, from 12:00-1:00 pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 205 E. Washington, DeWitt, MI. A graveside service at DeWitt Cemetery, DeWitt, MI will follow. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grdewitt.com for the Sonier family.
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 5, 2019