Died in Kansas City, Missouri at 78 years. Ms. Hughes was the wife of Dr. Keith A. Richards, daughter of Judge Sam Street Hughes and T. Irene Hughes of Lansing, Michigan. She was predeceased by a brother, John, and is survived by a brother Sam.



A lifetime member of Mensa and St. Thomas Church, she was a graduate of Fairfax Hall in Virginia. She received her BA in literature from Wayne State University.



Visiting hours at Gorsline-Runciman Lansing Chapel will be held Monday September 28th 2:00 to 4:00 PM. Funeral Service at the funeral home on Tuesday, September 29th at 11:00 AM with internment to follow at Deepdale Memorial Gardens 4108 Old Lansing Road



Memorial gifts may be made to the Audubon Society.









