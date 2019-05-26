Services
St Thomas Aquinas
955 Alton Rd
East Lansing, MI 48823
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church
955 Alton Road
East Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for T. Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T. Michael Doyle


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
T. Michael Doyle Obituary
T. Michael Doyle

East Lansing - (June 6, 1938 - January 1, 2019). The Doyle Family would like to invite all who knew Mike to a celebration of his life on June 8, 2019. A service at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing will be followed by food and drinks at Megan and Scottie's. We hope to see everyone to share a day of love, laughter, and memories. With love from Melinda, Tom, John, Bill, Megan, and Josh.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.