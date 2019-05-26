|
|
T. Michael Doyle
East Lansing - (June 6, 1938 - January 1, 2019). The Doyle Family would like to invite all who knew Mike to a celebration of his life on June 8, 2019. A service at 11 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing will be followed by food and drinks at Megan and Scottie's. We hope to see everyone to share a day of love, laughter, and memories. With love from Melinda, Tom, John, Bill, Megan, and Josh.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 26, 2019