Tami D. Howard
Grand Ledge - Tami D. Howard passed away on October 24, 2019 at the age of 57 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born July 15, 1962 in Lansing, MI and was a resident of Grand Ledge, MI at the time of her passing.
Tami was dearly loved by many and considered a beloved and trusted sister to Patty Lance and an amazing aunt to Tinetha Parker, Kiera Delong and Kodi Weeks, who have loved her for a lifetime. She leaves behind many beloved friends, including Betty McDermott, who made sure she was still able to enjoy attending dog shows and breeding puppies. She devoted her life to her beautiful German Shepherds (T-HO Shepherds) and loved her large family of "dog people" and many musicians, especially her dear friends, Tony Orlando and his daughter, Jenny Rose. For the last several years of her life, she found her "happy place" at Nana-n-Paws Doggie Daycare / Compassion 4 Paws in Grand Ledge, where she was able to love on and spoil literally thousands of dogs. The staff there quickly became her extended family, and nobody ever asked Tami a dog question that she couldn't answer. She will truly be missed.
A Memorial Service / Celebration of Life will be held in the Training Center at Nana-n-Paws Doggie Daycare, 10444 W. Grand River Hwy., Grand Ledge, MI (as she requested) on Sunday, November 17, 2019. A tree planting ceremony/dedication will be at 4:30pm, followed by the memorial and potluck dinner. Please bring a dish to pass.
Tami wanted a fund set up in her honor to help cover a portion of vet bills for pets belonging to people with limited resources or for pets that are found injured and in need of urgent medical attention. So, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to T-HO's Emergency Pet Care Fund through Nana-n-Paws (517-622-6262).
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019