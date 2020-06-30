Tanya Michelle North
Tanya Michelle North, age 47 went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 31, 1973 in Alma, MI the daughter of Quitman and Denise (Grandy) Moffett. Tanya was raised in Ithaca, MI where she graduated from Ithaca High School in 1991.
Tanya met Jeremy North in 2009 when they started their lives together. She married the love of her life on August 22, 2015. For those who knew Tanya they would say she lit up their world with her fun, loving personality. She was also known for her stubbornness, her parents can attest to that. She was also the worlds greatest Memaw and loved her grandchildren very much. She had such a great way with kids and absolutely loved them. Tanya had her own business Ol' Lighthouse Childcare as a daycare provider in Charlotte, MI. It was one of her favorite parts of life. She was the Director of Religious Education at St. Mary's Church in Charlotte. Tanya also worked as a consultant for Mary Kay. She started working at Mimi's Busy Bee Preschool and Daycare in Willamston, MI in 2012 until she was diagnosed last year with cancer. So you can say her love for children was great.
Tanya is survived by her husband, Jeremy North; 5 children, Alicia Aldaco, Natalia (Jacob) Longanbach, Gene Aldaco, Kylee (Jared) Burford, and Kaitlyn North; 6 grandchildren, Kendell, Kensington and Blakeland Longanbach, Adalynn Aldaco, Ayverie and Rosie Burford; parents Quitman and Denise Moffett; maternal grandmother, Mary Grandy; brother, Quitman, Jr. "Kip" (Angela) Moffett; father-in- law, Rick North; in-laws, Lance (Diane) Larson; brothers-in-law, Steven and Nicholas North. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Grandy; grandfather, Quitman A. Moffett; grandmother, Bernice Moffett.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the Wishes of the Family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux, Moody and Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Tanya's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.