Tanya Michelle North
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tanya's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tanya Michelle North

Tanya Michelle North, age 47 went to be with the Lord on June 26, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 31, 1973 in Alma, MI the daughter of Quitman and Denise (Grandy) Moffett. Tanya was raised in Ithaca, MI where she graduated from Ithaca High School in 1991.

Tanya met Jeremy North in 2009 when they started their lives together. She married the love of her life on August 22, 2015. For those who knew Tanya they would say she lit up their world with her fun, loving personality. She was also known for her stubbornness, her parents can attest to that. She was also the worlds greatest Memaw and loved her grandchildren very much. She had such a great way with kids and absolutely loved them. Tanya had her own business Ol' Lighthouse Childcare as a daycare provider in Charlotte, MI. It was one of her favorite parts of life. She was the Director of Religious Education at St. Mary's Church in Charlotte. Tanya also worked as a consultant for Mary Kay. She started working at Mimi's Busy Bee Preschool and Daycare in Willamston, MI in 2012 until she was diagnosed last year with cancer. So you can say her love for children was great.

Tanya is survived by her husband, Jeremy North; 5 children, Alicia Aldaco, Natalia (Jacob) Longanbach, Gene Aldaco, Kylee (Jared) Burford, and Kaitlyn North; 6 grandchildren, Kendell, Kensington and Blakeland Longanbach, Adalynn Aldaco, Ayverie and Rosie Burford; parents Quitman and Denise Moffett; maternal grandmother, Mary Grandy; brother, Quitman, Jr. "Kip" (Angela) Moffett; father-in- law, Rick North; in-laws, Lance (Diane) Larson; brothers-in-law, Steven and Nicholas North. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Dennis Grandy; grandfather, Quitman A. Moffett; grandmother, Bernice Moffett.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 am at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma. Those desiring may make a memorial contribution to the Wishes of the Family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux, Moody and Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Tanya's obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family please visit luxfuneralhomes.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home - Alma
531 N State St.
Alma, MI 48801
989-463-8970
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved