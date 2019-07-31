|
Taylor Johnston
Lansing - Taylor Jimmie Johnston, age 79, died Friday morning July 26, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Michigan. Born May 11, 1940 in Newbern, Tennessee, he was the youngest of Ganes and Dollie (Hood) Johnston's ten children. Taylor was a noted scientist, an administrator, a celebrated teacher, and a passionate musician. He was a professor in the College of Agriculture and Natural resources at Michigan State University for 51 years, and he also served as CANR associate dean and director for 13 years. An innovative educator, he caught over 15,000 students at MSU and received numerous teaching awards. His research as a crop physiologist has had a lasting impact on the corn and soybean industries. During the last few decades of his career, he did extensive outreach and administrative work in India, Europe, and especially China. Taylor's life was filled with music. He sang in gospel groups as a child and performed choral and operatic works throughout his life. But it was his profound love of Baroque music during the second half of his life—as a singer, as a recorder player, as an organizer, and as an occasional instrument builder—that friends and family know best. The Taylor Johnston Early Music Series at the MSU College of Music is a rich testament to his passion for this body of music. He was a fixture at Spartan Stadium and the Breslin Center, holding season MSU football and basketball tickets for some fifty years. And he was also a familiar face at area golf courses, where his love of sports, his love of the outdoors, and his love of puzzles and problem solving came together. From the late 1950s into the 1960s, Taylor served in the Army National Guard. He is survived by two sons, Bryan and Blair Johnston; two sisters, Angel Cole and Virgie Parrish; and many extended family members. Memorial services for Taylor will be held at a later date. Information will be available at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes' website at www.greastlansing.com. Online condolences and memories may also be shared by going to www.greastlansing.com
