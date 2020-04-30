|
|
Teresa Zimmerman
Elsie - Teresa Zimmerman, age 51, of Elsie, MI, passed away on April 24, 2020, at Sparrow Health Systems Sparrow Campus, Lansing, MI.
Cremation has taken place and a Private Family Memorial will take place at a later date.
Teresa was born in Howell, MI to Lester and Ella (Coon) VanBlaricum on November 26, 1968.
Teresa loved the dirt race track at Crystal Motor Speedway. She enjoyed working on arts and crafts from Joann Fabrics. Doxin Weiner Dogs and Boxer Pitt Mixes were her favorite dog breeds, specifically SweetPea and Buddy who were her companions.
She is survived by her husband George Zimmerman, her sons: Philip (Liz) Borg Jr., Daniel Borg, Jason (Heather) Borg, Timothy Borg, and Brandon Gossett. Teresa is also survived by her siblings: Rick VanBlaricum, Debbie (Gary) Beal, Monty (Dorothy) VanBlaricum, Nick VanBlaricum, Randy VanBlaricum, Mike Miller, Bobby Miller, and Linda Miller. She is survived by her grandchildren: Daisy Schilling, Lilee Schilling, Willow Schilling, Landon Schilling, Daniel Borg Jr., Blake Borg, Natalie Borg, Ella Borg, and Addiline Gossett. Teresa was predeceased by her parents Lester and Ella, and her cousin Gary VanBlarcum.
Online condolences can be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Elsie, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020