Terrance Burns



Lansing - Age 81, passed away August 10, 2020. Terry was born April 5, 1939 to Joe & Eve (Welch) Burns in Hubbardston, MI, joining a large family with six brothers and sisters. Terry graduated from St. John the Baptist High School, during which he met Mary Ellen Simon from Pewamo, MI, and they married on January 10, 1959. After high school, Terry served four years in the Air Force, including a tour in France, where their son Joe was born. Terry was an intellectually curious, life-long learner. He graduated from Lansing Community College and completed several years of coursework at Michigan State University. Terry was a dedicated Spartan fan, but also supported his grandchildren by cheering for Notre Dame, Appalachian State and even U of M. Terry held several positions for the state of Michigan, including many years as Treasurer of the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund. He enjoyed camping with family, sailing, traveling, good conversation, spending time with his grandchildren and extended family, sipping evening martinis, and Mary Ellen's cooking. He was an avid reader and provided frequent commentary on FaceBook. Terry will be greatly missed by his family: Mary Ellen, his wife of 61 years; two children, Joe (Patti Brissette) Burns of Ann Arbor, MI and Jacqui Burns (Chuck) Wahl of Muskegon, MI; five grandchildren, Marissa Wahl (Joe) Huffman of Cincinnati, OH, Ian Burns of Ann Arbor, MI, Caley Wahl of Charlotte, NC, Margaret Burns and Zachary Burns both of San Diego, CA; one great grandchild, Natalie Huffman; his surviving brother and sisters John (Shirley) Burns; Charlene (Bernie) Ward and Katie (Bob) Cashen; numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Student Parish (Ann Arbor, MI) for the immediate family only due to COVID protocols.



If you wish to make a donation in his memory, please select a charity of your choosing.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store