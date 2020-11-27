Terrence "Terry" E. McDonald



St. Johns - Terrence "Terry" E. McDonald died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the age of 68. He was born May 6, 1952 in Saginaw, MI the son of Maurice and Wilma (Trinklein) McDonald. Terry graduated from Merrill High School in 1970 and continued his education at Ferris State University earning his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting, and later received his CPA. Terry was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church and the St. Johns Lions Club as well as a board member of the Journey Federal Credit Union. He was a volunteer for the Clinton County Cemetery Restoration Group, enjoyed traveling, hunting, time with family and friends at the cabin near Grayling and trips to numerous casinos. After a 36 year career, Terry retired from the State of Michigan in 2010. He married Patricia Meyer in May of 1975 and she survives him. Also surviving are his three children, Nick (Chrissy) McDonald, Tera McDonald and Tracy (Brandon) Hagg; two grandchildren, Eli McDonald and Hazel Hagg; a sister, Barbara Talicska and brother, Mike (Mary) McDonald; brothers and sisters-in-law, Diana Brush (Art Stratton), Ron (Claudia) Meyer, Gene Meyer and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters-in-law, Donna Meyer, Don Brush, Mark Talicska and Danny Meyer. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held. Memorials may be made to the St. Johns Lions Club 111 W. Higham St. St. Johns, MI 48879. The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.









