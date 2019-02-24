Services
Terri Olson
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Lansing - Terri "Terri O" Olson, age 63, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. She was born on March 30, 1955 to Byron "Curly" and Ruth Davis in Jackson, MI. Terri retired from Builder's Plumbing and Heating Supply after working there for 25 years. She was a member of the Home Builders Association, enjoyed gardening, and was known to be the life of the party. Terri O was a loving wife, mother, granny, and friend who will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to have known her. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Pearl Davis. Terri is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Bill Olson; parents, Byron "Curly" and Ruth Davis; children, Dylan (Jen) Olson and Missy (Jacob) Gonzalez; grandchildren, Liam Olson, Oliver and Silas Gonzalez; brother, Tim Davis; sister-in-law, Pamela Olson; brother-in-law, Richard Olson; and many more family members and friends. The Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel, 520 E. Mt. Hope Ave. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Kidney Foundation or to Bill Gabel's heart transplant fund in memory of Terri O. Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
