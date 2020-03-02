|
|
Terrlyn Walda Brodberg
Naubinway, formerly of Lansing - Age 81, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her home in Naubinway, Michigan. She came to know Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age and served the Lord faithfully until health issues intervened.
She was born March 31, 1938 in Lansing, MI to Alfred and Walda (nee Jeschke) Kwast. Lansing was her home until 2010 and retirement moved her to Naubinway, MI.
She married Dean E. Brodberg on June 13, 1959 in Lansing, MI, loving her 61-plus years of marriage until her passing.
Mrs. "B" graduated from J.W. Sexton High School in June 1956 as Valedictorian of her class. She then worked at Oldsmobile as a secretary/stenographer until 1961.
Music was one of her loves. She faithfully served the Lord through her singing in the church choir for some 60 years. Reading was also a favorite pastime. In retirement, her home provided a scenic view of Lake Michigan and nature with a variety of wildlife and birds.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Walda Kwast. Surviving is her husband of 61 years, Dean. In addition, her son Kevin Brodberg and wife Lori, of Lansing, MI; daughter Kari Edgecomb and husband Jim, of Lansing, MI; grandchildren Kaylee Brodberg of Lansing, MI, Danielle Brodberg of Grand Rapids, MI, and Laker Edgecomb of Lansing, MI.
Mrs. "B" was a member of Christian Fellowship Church of Mackinac County.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Her family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, and beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the following: Christian Fellowship Churches, W16121 Main St., P.O. Box 127, Naubinway, MI 49762; and/or Love In The Name of Christ, W14015 Melville St., P.O. Box 4, Engadine, MI 49827.
Mrs. "B" loved the Lord, was a faithful wife, loving mother and friend to all. She will be greatly missed.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020