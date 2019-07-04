Services
1948 - 2019
Lewisburg - Terry Whipple Ackley, 71, of Lewisburg, TN, formerly of Potterville, MI, a hard working family man, died June 28, 2019, in Tennessee. Terry was born April 14, 1948 in Lansing, the son of R.C. and Irmajean Ackley. Terry proudly served in the U.S. Air Force before returning home to start his family. He remained an honorable and dedicated man to his family and friends, always lending a hand in helping others. Terry also enjoyed hunting, especially with black powder, and woodworking. He was a good dancer, usually the lead, and enjoyed time with friends.

Terry is survived by his sons, Russell Ackley, Chad (Michelle) Ackley, and Scott (KaSandra) Ackley; 8 grandchildren, Janelle, Brooke, Austin, Collin, Alana, Nathan, Anna and Jacob; 1 great-granddaughter, Braylee; and brother, Jerry "Buster" (Jan) Ackley. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Diana Ackley; brother, Gary Ackley; and his parents.

A private graveside service will be held in East Lawn Cemetery in Okemos, where he will be laid to rest alongside his wife. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Eaton Community Palliative Care. Friends and family are asked to share memories of Terry on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 4, 2019
