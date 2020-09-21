Terry Lynn Dormer
Holt - Age 73, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Terry was born in Lansing on March 7, 1947, the son of the late Leon and Leah (Maurer) Dormer. He served his country with the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked with General Motors for 31years until his retirement. Terry loved to bowl, but more importantly, enjoyed passing his love of bowling to others. He volunteered at Mason City Limits Bowling Center for years with their youth bowling and coached the Mason High School Girl's Bowling team. Terry was honored to be awarded "Coach of the Year", 2020. Volunteerism was very important to Terry and he was always available for any job during any sports season at Holt High School. He was soon known among many as "Mr. Holt" around the athletic fields. Terry also was a baseball umpire for over 40 years and like bowling, enjoyed passing his passion to others that wanted to become umpires. Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Blendena; sons, Lee (Amy) of Traverse City and Terry (fiancee, Stephanie) of Holt; 3 grandchildren, Ashlyn (Trevor) Bradford, Juliann Dormer and Ian Velasquez; great grandson, Christian Matthew Bradford. Graveside services will be held Friday, 12:00 noon at Chapel Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Roy Wolfe officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 11:15pm. For those unable to join the family, an opportunity to remotely join them will be available via the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Facebook page. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Holt Athletics, Youth Bowling at Mason City Limits Bowling Center or the Mason High School Girl's Bowling Program in Terry's memory. Friends may also send a condolence to the family on Terry's obituary page at www.palmerbush.com
