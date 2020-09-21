1/1
Terry Lynn Dormer
1947 - 2020
Holt - Age 73, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020. Terry was born in Lansing on March 7, 1947, the son of the late Leon and Leah (Maurer) Dormer. He served his country with the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and worked with General Motors for 31years until his retirement. Terry loved to bowl, but more importantly, enjoyed passing his love of bowling to others. He volunteered at Mason City Limits Bowling Center for years with their youth bowling and coached the Mason High School Girl's Bowling team. Terry was honored to be awarded "Coach of the Year", 2020. Volunteerism was very important to Terry and he was always available for any job during any sports season at Holt High School. He was soon known among many as "Mr. Holt" around the athletic fields. Terry also was a baseball umpire for over 40 years and like bowling, enjoyed passing his passion to others that wanted to become umpires. Terry is survived by his wife of 49 years, Blendena; sons, Lee (Amy) of Traverse City and Terry (fiancee, Stephanie) of Holt; 3 grandchildren, Ashlyn (Trevor) Bradford, Juliann Dormer and Ian Velasquez; great grandson, Christian Matthew Bradford. Graveside services will be held Friday, 12:00 noon at Chapel Hill Memory Gardens with Pastor Roy Wolfe officiating. The family will greet friends beginning at 11:15pm. For those unable to join the family, an opportunity to remotely join them will be available via the Palmer, Bush and Jensen Facebook page. The family suggests memorial donations be made to Holt Athletics, Youth Bowling at Mason City Limits Bowling Center or the Mason High School Girl's Bowling Program in Terry's memory. Friends may also send a condolence to the family on Terry's obituary page at www.palmerbush.com.






Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:15 - 12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memory Gardens
SEP
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Palmer Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes- Holt Delhi Chapel
5035 W. Holt Road
Holt, MI 48842
517-268-1000
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
September 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Terry's passing. I had the pleasure of talking to him when he worked at Andrews Chev and I worked at Sec of State. What a nice guy. My condolences to his family I know he will be missed.
Mary Akers
Friend
September 21, 2020
Dear Belinda and Family,
We were so sorry to hear of Terry's passing. We first met you and your family when Phil and Terry were on the softball team and then bowling. Terry will be greatly missed.
With Sympathy,
Phil, Brenda and Evelyn Samson
Brenda Samson
Friend
September 21, 2020
Terry was a great neighbor of mine. Always willing to help me with my yard work. Really will miss his chats. Prayers out to his wife and family for their loss of Terry. He will be missed by many. God bless.
Dennis Munn
Neighbor
September 21, 2020
One of my first bowling coaches, I would love to watch him in the Mason classic league sweet-rollin his yellow dot! EVERY time Terry was in the house while I was bowling he would take time to stop and say Hello and just pour on the compliments, lol. A wonderful man that will be greatly missed.❤
Nick Reeser
Friend
September 21, 2020
He was a great person and always give me pointers on how to be a better bowler.
Robert Wright
Friend
September 21, 2020
What a amazing man, he loved helping kids!! Always had a smile, just truly a man that cared about his family, kids and his community!! Terry will be missed by many friends and bowlers!! Haven just got new angel!! Deepest sympathy for his family !
Kathy Cole- Brown
Friend
September 21, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mary Johns
Friend
September 21, 2020
The Holt football games won't be the same not seeing you at the gate R.I.P Terry
Steve Casanova
Friend
