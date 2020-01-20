|
|
Terry M. Hale
Grand Ledge -
Terry died in Lansing, MI on January 18, 2020, at the age of 72. Terry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia A. Hale; son, Todd who passed in 2019 and his daughter, Kayla (Kyle) Bowman; son, Trever (Stephanie) Hale, and their children Isabella, Jackson, Avary, and Juliana; and son, TJ (Colleen) Hale and their children Lincoln, Weston, and McKinley; 4 sisters, Carol Baker, Pam (Douglas) Evans, Rexann Hale, and Valarie Dexterhouse; and many other family members and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his son, Todd; parents Rex Hale, Alice & Clarence Shaffier. Terry was born on January 3, 1948, in Ionia, MI. Terry was a Bio Med Tech at St. Lawrence Hospital for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed working on his muscle car and pinball machines. Visitation is from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. Fri. at church with the funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 24, at Grand Ledge Baptist Church, 1120 Willow Hwy., Grand Ledge, MI with Pastor Andrew Ford officiating. A reception to follow. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020