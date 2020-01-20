Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry M. Hale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry M. Hale Obituary
Terry M. Hale

Grand Ledge -

Terry died in Lansing, MI on January 18, 2020, at the age of 72. Terry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia A. Hale; son, Todd who passed in 2019 and his daughter, Kayla (Kyle) Bowman; son, Trever (Stephanie) Hale, and their children Isabella, Jackson, Avary, and Juliana; and son, TJ (Colleen) Hale and their children Lincoln, Weston, and McKinley; 4 sisters, Carol Baker, Pam (Douglas) Evans, Rexann Hale, and Valarie Dexterhouse; and many other family members and friends. Terry was preceded in death by his son, Todd; parents Rex Hale, Alice & Clarence Shaffier. Terry was born on January 3, 1948, in Ionia, MI. Terry was a Bio Med Tech at St. Lawrence Hospital for 25 years until his retirement. He enjoyed working on his muscle car and pinball machines. Visitation is from 9:30 - 11:00 A.M. Fri. at church with the funeral service following at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 24, at Grand Ledge Baptist Church, 1120 Willow Hwy., Grand Ledge, MI with Pastor Andrew Ford officiating. A reception to follow. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -