Terry Sleep
1940 - 2020
Terry Sleep

Grand Ledge - Terry Sleep, of Grand Ledge, died October 16, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in Whitley Bay, England to Dennis and Ellen (Turnbull) Catcheside on November 25, 1940. Terry was very straightforward, never leaving others to wonder what was on her mind. Terry owned and operated the Dollar Deal in Charlotte. Larry and Terry were married February 6, 1963 in New Market, England. Together, they had three daughters, Faith, Stacey and Christy; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Terry was very proud of her English heritage and liked to incorporate it into family holidays. Her greatest passion was her grandchildren and world travels with her husband.

Terry is survived by her husband, Larry K. Sleep; daughters, Faith Poles, Stacey (Gary) Wood, Christy (Michael) Payne; grandchildren, Zemona (Jerry) Atto, Paul (Yasmine) Poles, Seth (Kate) Poles, Lance Brooks, Lauren Coffman, Chandler (Colton) Bates, Ellie Payne; great-grandchildren, Brock and Asher Atto, Anabella & Paul Joseph Poles, Charlie Bates, Hazel Poles.

A private family service will be held at Pray Funeral Home followed by a graveside service held at Deepdale Memorial Gardens with Laura Cooper officiating. Mask, group capacity, and distancing guidelines will be observed. If desired, the family suggests memorial contributions to Sparrow Hospice. Friends and family are encouraged to share memories of Terry on her Tribute Page at www.PrayFuneral.com. The family is in the care of Pray Funeral Home, Charlotte.




Published in Grand Ledge Independent from Oct. 17 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pray Funeral Home, Inc.
401 West Seminary
Charlotte, MI 48813
(517) 543-2950
October 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Joe Pray and the Staff of Pray Funeral Home
