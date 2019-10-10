Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Thane Belen II

Grand Ledge - Thane Belen II a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and friend passed away October 9, 2019. Thane was full of life, was a fierce friend and was always looking for adventure and he will be greatly missed by his family, friends and the many lives that he touched. He was born May 21, 1980 in Lansing, Michigan to Thane and Patricia (Mikulka) Belen. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Northern Michigan University with a Bachelor's in Sociology and worked in customer service for Geico Insurance. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed snowboarding, skydiving, kayaking and international travel where he could meet people and make new friends. Thane was a member of Toastmasters and People to People International. He also enjoyed playing board games and was very knowledgeable and passionate about organic healthy eating habits. He is survived by his loving parents Thane and Patricia; sisters, Kathleen (Jack) Krancich and Sarah (DJ) Fuller; pet dog and faithful friend, Winnie, nieces and nephews, Jack III, Joseph and Emma Krancich and Vincent, Sophi and Isabelle Fuller; many aunts, uncles and cousins, along with former wife, Rachael Belen. Thane was preceded in death by infant twin brothers and sister, Heather Belen. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, October 14, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, Grand Ledge by Father James Eisele. Visitation will be Sunday from 5-8:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. at the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge and Monday at the church from 10-11:00 a.m. Education was very important to Thane, in lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to St. Michael Parish School. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
