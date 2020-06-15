Thelma Caroline (Dexter) Pasche-Hanley
Palm Bay, FL, formerly of Okemos, MI - Died peacefully after a long illness, on June 9, 2020. Thelma was born in Williamston, Michigan to a long, proud line of farming families. She attended the Williamston Branch School, a one-room schoolhouse, until 8th grade, and graduated from Williamston High School in 1952. She loved attending her 50+ high school reunion every summer, and kept in touch with many classmates throughout the year.
Thelma began working as a telephone operator at the Lansing State Journal in 1952. In 1955, she began working at the Michigan State Police where she met her first husband, Charles F. Pasche. They were married in September 1958 and lived in Okemos all of their married life where they raised two daughters. After 37 years of service at the Michigan State Police, Thelma retired to Florida to the community of Holiday Park in Palm Bay. She was very active at Holiday Park and had many cherished friends. At Holiday Park, she loved organizing women's luncheons, craft fairs, card games, and calling bingo. She also loved following MSU Spartan Athletics and the Detroit Tigers.
Thelma is predeceased by her first husband, Charles F. Pasche, and her brothers Ronald P. Dexter and Donald F. Dexter. She is also predeceased by her second husband, James Hanley. Thelma is survived by her two daughters, Kimberly (Gary) Baker of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, and Shaune-Marie (Steven) Berg of Wellesley, Massachusetts; grandchildren Alex Hansen, Torie (Drew) Condon, Aidan, Myles, and Patrick Berg; her beloved sister Marlowe Hart, and a large, extended family of adored nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, and cousins. She also leaves behind devoted friends from Holiday Park: Dennis and Betty LaVigne, Joe and Cheryl Clancy, as well as dear friends Donald Wink, Tony Broccoli, and Steve Leaming.
The visitation will be 10:00 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 both at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, 955 Alton Road, East Lansing, MI 48823. Arrangements by Estes-Leadley Funeral Home, www.estesleadley.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Lady of Grace Parish, 300 Malabar Road SE, Palm Bay, Florida, 32907, or online at: https://bit.ly/3fn2xPX. Your donation will support their food bank and basic needs for low-income families.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.