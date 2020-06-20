Thelma Dunn Hansen
East Lansing - The unstoppable Thelma Loudenbeck Dunn Hansen finally came to rest on June 8, 2020, just eight months short of her hundredth birthday. Beloved matriarch of the Dunn, Robertson, and Hansen families, Thelma was the penultimate hostess, the queen of organization, pragmatic, caring, efficient, … and blessed with such determined energy that friends called her the Energizer Bunny.
She was a woman of contrasts: a farm girl educated in a one-room schoolhouse who became a world traveler and visited more than 50 countries; a Depression-era kid who showered her family and worthy organizations with generosity; a university faculty member who took pride in her accolade-filled career at Michigan State's College of Human Ecology, but viewed her family as her proudest achievement. She had strong opinions, but was always willing to listen and learn new things. She valued tradition but embraced change. At age 99, she was posting Facebook messages on her brand-new computer.
Nothing ever kept her down. After losing her young WWII fighter-pilot husband, Kenneth Dunn, in a tragic car accident that left her raising a toddler and a baby alone, she started grad school and a career at Michigan State, determined not to let tragedy define her. When she remarried in 1960 to Clarence Hansen and faced the challenge of blending two families, she threw herself into the project, and found great joy in the fact that, years later, all four kids and their children are still eager to spend time together.
She loved to bring people together, entertaining countless foreign exchange students who became lifelong friends, and organizing family gatherings at home and at the family cottage. She saw it as her responsibility to keep the family connected.
Thelma maintained a tremendous network of friendships throughout her life, and credited them in part for her longevity. She always said that as you age, you need to make younger friends, or you won't have any friends left.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husbands, her parents, and two siblings, Kenneth E. Loudenbeck and Glenna Miller. She is survived by her brother, Max Loudenbeck (Donna); sister-in-law, Mary Eppelheimer; her four children, Charles Hansen (Mary), Ann Dunn Robertson (Shelby), Dennis Hansen (Barbara), Marvin Dunn (Peggy); nine grandchildren; and twenty-one greatgrandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date that will be shared on Gorsline Runciman Funeral Home's website. Donations in memory of Thelma may be given to the New Organ Fund at The Peoples Church, (200 W Gr River, East Lansing), where she was an active member for 79 years. For complete obituary and to share memories and condolences, please visit www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.