Services
Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home & Cremation Services
406 N Bridge St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2531
Resources
Thelma Peiffer


1934 - 2020
Thelma Peiffer Obituary
Thelma Peiffer

Grand Ledge - Thelma "Tea" Peiffer (Anderson), 85, passed away on March 21, 2020 following a short battle with cancer. Born to parents Elof and Gladys Anderson on November 29, 1934 in Jamestown, ND as the second of five siblings. In 1958, she married her sweetheart, Charles Peiffer, and the couple had two children. She worked many years alongside her husband at their family owned communications business before her retirement. Tea enjoyed many years of travel and camping with family and friends and was very involved with her beloved Immanuel Lutheran Church including many years in the church choir.Tea is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles Peiffer, of Grand Ledge; her daughter, Jan Strouse; her son, Chris Peiffer; her brother, Gene (Joyce) Anderson; sisters, Kelly (Jim) Viane and Gigi (Ken) Wyatt; sister-in-law, Rose Anderson; grandchildren, Ashley (Joe) Wohlscheid and Joe (Shelby) Peiffer; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Elof and Gladys Anderson; her parents-law-law, George and Pauline Peiffer; her brother, Edward Anderson; special aunt, Thelma Eckness; son-in-law, David Strouse; and niece, Linnea Strauss. A memorial service will take place at Immanuel Lutheran Church at a future date to be determined. Memorial contributions in Tea's name may be given to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan. Arrangements by the Holihan-Atkin-Barclay Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. Share your memories and condolences online at www.holihanatkin.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -