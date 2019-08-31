Services
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 482-1651
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
7:30 PM
Estes-Leadley Funeral Home
325 W Washtenaw St.
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
1701 E. Saginaw St.
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Samra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore Donald "Ted" Samra Sr.


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore Donald "Ted" Samra Sr. Obituary
Theodore Donald "Ted" Samra, Sr.

Lansing - The sun rose on February 7, 1930, and set on August 29, 2019.

Ted was a kind and gentle man who did not know the word "No." He always had a smile on his face and was always ready to help.

Ted leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Ina Esther; daughter, Marianne Hidlay; son, Ted, Jr. (Tammy); grandchildren, Kim (Ian) Slaven, Dan (Emily) Hidlay, Kara Ann Hidlay, Madalyn Louise Samra, and Teddy George Samra; and two very special great-grandchildren, Sidney Elaine Slaven and Nora Grace Hidlay.

Ted owned and operated Crawford Door Co. until his retirement. He took up woodworking and working with stained glass as some of his many hobbies.

He loved his church and took pleasure in helping out with whatever he was asked to do. Ted gave so much of his time. He volunteered with the Optimist Club, Sparrow Hospital, and Kiwanis Club, just to name a few. He was proud to be a member of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association), and his dinner group, Twofers, knowing most for over 45 years.

He will truly be missed by all who knew him.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing, with Fr. Mark Sietsema, Ph.D. officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. His family will receive friends and relatives from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st, with a 7:30 p.m. Trisagion service, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to his church or a .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now