Theodore Donald "Ted" Samra, Sr.
Lansing - The sun rose on February 7, 1930, and set on August 29, 2019.
Ted was a kind and gentle man who did not know the word "No." He always had a smile on his face and was always ready to help.
Ted leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Ina Esther; daughter, Marianne Hidlay; son, Ted, Jr. (Tammy); grandchildren, Kim (Ian) Slaven, Dan (Emily) Hidlay, Kara Ann Hidlay, Madalyn Louise Samra, and Teddy George Samra; and two very special great-grandchildren, Sidney Elaine Slaven and Nora Grace Hidlay.
Ted owned and operated Crawford Door Co. until his retirement. He took up woodworking and working with stained glass as some of his many hobbies.
He loved his church and took pleasure in helping out with whatever he was asked to do. Ted gave so much of his time. He volunteered with the Optimist Club, Sparrow Hospital, and Kiwanis Club, just to name a few. He was proud to be a member of AHEPA (American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association), and his dinner group, Twofers, knowing most for over 45 years.
He will truly be missed by all who knew him.
The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 2, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1701 E. Saginaw St., Lansing, with Fr. Mark Sietsema, Ph.D. officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. His family will receive friends and relatives from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st, with a 7:30 p.m. Trisagion service, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to his church or a .
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 31, 2019