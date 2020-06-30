Theodore J. "Ted" Bedell Sr.
St. Johns - Theodore J. "Ted" Bedell Sr. died Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born March 12, 1947 in St. Johns, MI the son of Theodore and Thelma (Beattie) Bedell. Ted was a graduate of Rodney B. Wilson High School in St. Johns, Class of 1965. He is a proud Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War and a member of the American Legion Post # 153 in St. Johns. Ted was also a member of the St. Johns Honor Guard providing funeral military honors to fellow veterans. He worked for Meijer Inc. for 37 years retiring in 2005 as a store manager. Ted was an active member of First Baptist Church in St. Johns. On August 12, 1967 he married Karen Moinet and she preceded him in death on March 24 of this year. Surviving are two daughters, Kimberly (Mike) McCurley and Rebecca (Greg) Bemis; one son Ted (Sonia) Bedell Jr.; nine grandchildren; one brother Robert (Cindy) Bedell; one sister Sally Bailey. He was preceded in death by his sister Christine Bowman in 2019. A graveside service for Ted will be held 11:00 AM on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Mt. Rest Cemetery in St. Johns with Pastor Tim Knaus officiating. Military honors will be provided by the St. Johns Honor Guard. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, July 2 from 6-8 PM at Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns. Those in attendance are asked to keep their time brief and to follow the COVID-19 protocols and practice social distancing and to use a face covering. Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jun. 30 to Jul. 5, 2020.