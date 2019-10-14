Services
Peters & Murray Funeral Home
301 E Jefferson St
Grand Ledge, MI 48837
(517) 627-2147
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM



Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM



Theodore Simmons


1931 - 2019
Theodore Simmons Obituary
Theodore Simmons

Grand Ledge - Theodore "Ted" Simmons, 88, lifelong resident of Grand Ledge, MI, passed away October 13, 2019. He was born July 30, 1931, son to Theodore and Eva (Hoffman) Simmons. He graduated from Grand Ledge High School in 1951; was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict, and retired from Consumers Power Company after 42 years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Maxine (DeRousha) of 68 years, children: Claudia (Greg) Tamlyn, Luanne (Robert) Webb, Mike (Sammy) Simmons, and Penny (Tim) Diebolt; grandchildren: Amanda (Brendan) Jerome, Erik (Amy) Tamlyn, Thomas Webb, Emily Tamlyn (Thomas Manula), Travis (Vashti) Simmons, Trenton (Caitlyn) Simmons, and great grandchildren: Lukas and Koen Jerome, Alexis and Gabriel Tamlyn, and Zane Simmons, Miles Manula.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge, with military graveside services to follow at North Eagle Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the American Red Cross or Hospice House of Mid-Michigan.

Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 14 to Oct. 20, 2019
