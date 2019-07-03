|
Theresa A. Hefty
Holt, MI - Age 87, went to be with the Lord on Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in Fowler, MI, on January 11, 1932, the daughter of Roy and Mary (Cook) Dieter. She attended school at Most Holy Trinity, Fowler Public High, and Cosmetology College. She married Robert Hefty of St Johns, MI on November 8, 1952. They were married 54 years before he passed in 2006. She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed many hobbies and was talented at flower arranging and quilting. Theresa enjoyed traveling, playing games and painting to name a few. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by many. Survived by her children, Becky (Garret) Fedewa, Marsha (Bruce) Mohnsen, Jim (Sharon) Hefty, Steve (Sheri) Hefty and Tom Hefty; grandma Tree's grandchildren, Katie, Yvonne, Dan, Sharlotte, Tami, Abigail, Mike, Nick, Amanda, Chris, Dave, Nicole, Thomas and Alisha; 14 great-grandchildren; sisters, Marie Cooper and Judy (Bill) Fox; sister in law, Bev Barnum; brother in law, Ron Blood; many nephews, nieces and good friends also survive. Preceded by brothers, Burl (Ada) Dieter and Bruce (Kay) Dieter; sister in laws, Helen (Russel) Ging and Mary Blood; brother in law, Larry Cooper. Celebration of the Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, July 5, 2019, 11:00 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church with Rev Fr. John Byers as celebrant. Rite of committal will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, July 3, 2019, from 5-8 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Holt Chapel, 5035 W. Holt Rd., Holt, MI. Visitation will continue at the church on Friday one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in memory of Theresa. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 3, 2019