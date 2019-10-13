Resources
East Lansing, formerly of Laingsburg - Theresa Broughan, age 91 of East Lansing, formerly of Laingsburg passed away Saturday, October

12, 2019 at the Meadows of Owosso. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 AM on

Wednesday October 16, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 310 Crum ST., Laingsburg, MI with

the Rev. Monsignor George C. Michalek as celebrant. Burial immediately following at Mt. Olivet

Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00 - 8:00 PM Tuesday with a

7:30 pm Rosary being prayed at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, 203 E. First North St.

Laingsburg, MI as well as one hour prior to the Mass at the church.

Theresa was born on July 9, 1928 to John Joseph and A. Loretta (Jordan) Broughan in Owosso, MI.

She graduated from St. Paul's Catholic School in 1946 and went on to attend Lansing Community

College. She worked as a clerk for the State of Michigan retiring after many years of service. She was

member of the Lansing Catholic Business Women as well as a faithful member of St. Thomas

Aquinas Parish in East Lansing Theresa is predeceased by both of her parents, her siblings; John

James in 2001 , Gerald and Bernard in 2005, Thomas, Mary and Alice in 2013 and infant brother

Matthew Clare. She is survived by her nephew Robert (Brenda) Broughan and niece Kathleen

(Michael) Bush, many great nieces and nephews and friends. The family would like to thank the staff

at the Willows for their care and compassion to Theresa. Memorials are suggested to St. Isidore

Catholic Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to

www.watkinsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
