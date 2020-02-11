|
Theresa Grundy
Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the of 86. Born February 18, 1933 to Jim and Helen (Fletcher) Lecato in Lansing, Michigan. Theresa was a lifelong resident of Lansing where she and her husband Jack raised their family. Theresa enjoyed gardening, ceramics and playing Bingo. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church of Lansing. Theresa will be dearly missed by all who remember her. Preceding her in death were her husband, Jack Grundy; daughters, Angela McDonald, Kathy Eaton; grandsons, James Dickie, John Grundy; siblings, Dominic, Virginia, Henry, Salvidor, William and Ray.
Surviving are her son, Jack (Michelle) Grundy; daughter, Kim Hetchler; grandchildren, David Grundy, Theresa Zomora, Danny Lee Eaton, Jonathan Eaton, Julia Scott, Kristina Hardesty, Jack Grundy, Andrew Hetchler; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sisters, Mary and Josaphine; brother, Jim as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Skinner Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Lansing Food Bank in Theresa's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020