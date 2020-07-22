1/1
Theresa Peggy Metzmaker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa Peggy Metzmaker

St. Johns - Theresa Peggy Metzmaker, 79, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sensations Memory Care, Charlotte, MI.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Mt. Rest Cemetery with Chaplain Chris McNeilly officiating.

Theresa was born in Westphalia, MI on April 3, 1941, the daughter of Donald "Uncle Pete" and Veronica "Fronie" (Hoerner) DuMond. She graduated from Rodney B. Wilson High School with the class of 1960.

Theresa was the widow of Gerald L. "Jerry" Metzmaker. They were married on December 30, 1972. After 37 years of marriage, Jerry passed away on January 25, 2010.

Theresa loved to crochet and passed that love down to her daughter and granddaughter. Her "scrubbies" were well-known and highly sought-after, as were all of her crafts. Her grandkids always looked forward to "Christmas at Grandma's" and "Grandma's Special Jerky." Theresa loved her family and cherished the time spent with them.

Theresa is survived by her children: Ray (Marcia) Metzmaker of Lansing; Tina (Norm Shaw) Ward of St. Johns; and Brian (Jen) Metzmaker of St. Johns; 9 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandson with one more on the way. She is also survived by her sisters: Elaine Wells and Ellie (Stu) Hebner, and several nieces and nephews. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband Jerry, sister Donna Morrison, 2 brothers: Roy DuMond and Lee "Butch" DuMond, niece Darcy Cypher and nephew Frank "Buzzy" Wells.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Theresa's obituary at www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clinton County Community Newspapers from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns
104 E. Cass Street
Saint Johns, MI 48879
(989) 224-2365
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith Family Funeral Homes- Osgood Chapel, St. Johns

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved