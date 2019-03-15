|
|
Theresa (Linck) Rademacher
Lansing - Born December 16, 1932, in Engadine, MI, to the late Lawrence and Cecelia Linck, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at age 86. Theresa has been a resident of Lansing, MI since 1950. She was a member of St. Gerard Catholic Church, and retired from the Catholic Diocese of Lansing. Theresa was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed by many. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Urban J. Rademacher in 2009, brother, Herbert Linck, and sister, Marie St. Andre. She is survived by her children, Nancy (Greg) Terry, Dale Rademacher, and Roger (Judy) Rademacher; grandchildren, Kelly and Bonnie Terry, Ashleigh and Amanda-Jo Rademacher, and Rachel, Matthew, and Kevin Rademacher; great-grandchildren, Remington and Rogan Neimeyer; brothers, David Linck, and Lawrence Linck Jr.; sisters, Margaret (Robert) Beaudoin, Joanetta (Pete) Pistolesi, Gloria Schultz, and Bernadine (Gerald) Marcus; and many loving nieces and nephews. The Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 am at St. Gerard Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John Klein as celebrant. Rite of committal will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Friday 5-7pm at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Homes, Delta Chapel, 6020 W. Saginaw, with a rosary at 6:30 pm. Visitation will continue Saturday at the church beginning at 10 am. Memorials can be made to St. Gerard Catholic Church or the . Condolences can be made at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 15, 2019