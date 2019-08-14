|
Therese P. (Schneider) Stoddard Johnson
Potterville, formerly of Lansing - Our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother Therese passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at the age of 89 surrounded by her loving family. Therese was born September 21, 1929 in Fowler, Michigan, the daughter of Joseph and Antoinette (Rademacher) Schneider. Therese was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Gerard Church in Lansing. Therese was an instructor and cosmetologist at Farthing Beauty School. She went to work at Farthing and later to Fisher Body in order to raise her five small children after her husband died suddenly. She retired from Fisher Body in 1986 after 32 of years. Therese loved to crochet and knit and we all benefited from those wonderful slippers and afghans. She loved spending time with her large family and nothing gave her more pleasure than when her home was filled with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed baking, working in her flowers, and watching the hummingbirds. She was a Lifetime member of the NRA and a loyal Detroit Tigers fan who never wavered in her support of them. Therese is survived by her children: Carol (Stephen) Kutas , Jim Stoddard, Alton "Jerry" (Sally) Stoddard, Janet Wilcox (her loving and dedicated caregiver for the last 10 Years), Marilyn (Jack) Parviainen and Gary (Susie) Johnson. Grandchildren: Lisa Kutas (Vishal Bhagat) , Stephen Kutas Jr., Erik Kutas, Matthew (Natasha Sahs) Kutas , Karrie Blundell, David R. (April) Rozelle, Amy Parish, Kimberly Parviainen, Megan (Ethan Murlick) Parviainen, Nathan (Jared Milrad) Johnson and Jacob (Rebecca) Johnson. Great grandchildren: Meera, Shaunuk, Nikash Bhagat, Dylan Bowen, David E., Hailey & Roman Rozelle, Kaybree Reynolds, Iyla, Carmen Blundell. Brothers and Sisters in Laws: Allan Stoddard, Jack (Sondra) Stoddard, Mary Caris, Joanne (Stephen) Kimball, Helen Stoddard; Dorothy Stoddard, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her first husband Alton C. Stoddard (1958), second husband Hubert H. Johnson (1991) Brothers: John, Edward, William, Anthony and Herman, Sisters: Mary, Sister Bernardis, Lorraine, Esther, Rose and Rita. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday August 15th with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday at St Gerard Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein. Viewing will be 12:30-1:30 P.M. Friday at church. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions are to the Siren Eaton Shelter. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Aug. 14, 2019