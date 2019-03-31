Theron Joseph "T.J." Malarney



East Lansing, MI - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Theron Joseph (T.J.) Malarney, 86, of East Lansing, Michigan. T.J. passed away March 25, 2019 with Marge, his loving wife, and daughter Jill, by his side. T.J. was the beloved husband of Marge, devoted father of Jeffery, Jill (James) Holden, adored grandfather of Julia and Zach, cherished brother of sisters Phyllis (Al) Kiella , Mary Gilligan, Francis Henkes and Doris Bigelow, admired uncle to Michael (Barb) Kiella, Pat (Mary) Kiella, Chris (Roger) Rice and John (Suzanne) Kiella, nieces and nephews, and friend to many, far and wide. T.J. was born on September 9, 1932, in Hillsdale, Michigan to loving parents Etolah and Theron Joseph Senior. He was the baby of the family and thoroughly relished (and exploited) this status among his sisters. T.J. attended Hillsdale College where he was an engaged and enthusiastic member of the Alpha Tau Omego (ATO) fraternity. He proudly served in the 416 Bomber Squadron of the Air Force during the Korean War. Returning home, T.J. finished school at Western Michigan University and began a long career in banking at American Bank and Trust, First of America and PNC. In retirement, T.J. traveled the world with Marge. He enjoyed winters in Florida and summers at Gun Lake- spending time with family and friends, cheering on the Spartans, following politics, and playing one mean game of cards.



T.J. will forever be remembered for his fierce loyalty to his family and friends. We will miss his sharp mind, quick wit, big heart and boundless generosity. Everyone who knew T.J. loved him deeply. He has left us with unforgettable memories of laughter, wisdom and good times that will comfort and guide usfor years to come.



A celebration of life will be held at Gorsline Runciman Lansing (900 E Michigan Ave) on Friday, April 12 from 4-6pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to East Lansing EMS for their support of our family and the East Lansing community. Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary