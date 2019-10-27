Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Delta Presbyterian Church
6100 W. Michigan Ave.
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delta Presbyterian Church
6100 W. Michigan Ave.
Lansing, MI
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Delta Presbyterian Church
6100 W. Michigan Ave.
Lansing, MI
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Delta Presbyterian Church
6100 W. Michigan Ave.
Lansing, MI
Thomas A. "Tom" Fort Jr.


1940 - 2019
Thomas A. "Tom" Fort Jr. Obituary
Thomas A. "Tom" Fort, Jr.

Lansing - Age 79, our loving husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend was called home to his Lord on October 26, 2019. Born October 21, 1940 in Louisville, KY. Thomas retired as a Civil Engineer with the Federal Highway Administration after 37 years of service. He earned his Bachelor's degree from University of Louisville Speed Engineering School. He was a member of Delta Presbyterian Church and served on many committees. He was an avid golfer, home repair guru, and enjoyed creating treasures in stained glass. His children and grandchildren could always count on him for advice regarding home/auto/life repairs. Tom and Rhonda enjoyed traveling the world together. His life ended much too soon and he will be greatly missed. Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Rhonda K. Fort; 3 children, Pamela (Dale) Mead, Elizabeth "Beth" (Kevin) Fox, and Steve (Michele) Fort; 8 grandchildren, Alayna Mead, Nicholas Mead, McKenzie Fox, Ashley Fox, Nathan Fox, Savannah Fort, Steven Fort, and Sydney Fort; sister, Judy (Harvey) Johnson and many other family members and friends. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth & Thomas Fort, Sr. Services will be 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Delta Presbyterian Church, 6100 W. Michigan Ave., Lansing, MI 48917, with Pastor Wendy S. Pratt officiating. Visitation will be from 2-4, 6-8 P.M. Tuesday and from 10-11 A,M. Wednesday also at the church. Interment following at Delta Center Cemetery. Contributions may be made to Delta Presbyterian Church or the Lansing City Rescue Mission in memory of Tom. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
