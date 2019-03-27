|
Thomas Alan Slais
Dimondale - Age 84, passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019. Tom was born November 13, 1934 in Detroit to Anton Michael and Helen (Bodas) Slais. He grew up in Walled Lake, MI and joined the Michigan State Police in 1956, serving at Erie and Houghton Lake Posts as well as MSP Headquarters in East Lansing. Tom proudly served the citizens of Michigan for 25 years and retired in 1981 as a Detective Lieutenant in charge of the South East Criminal Investigation Division. He also served his country as a Sergeant in the US Army from 1957 to 1959, and was honorably discharged. After retiring from MSP, Tom stayed busy remodeling homes and enjoying golfing and his family. Surviving is his loving wife of 58 years, Polly (White); brother, Robert; his son, Capt. Thomas A. Slair, Jr., US Navy (Retired) and his wife, Helene; his daughter, Beth Ann Fajnor; his son, Timothy A. Slais Esq. and his wife, Tracy; and grandchildren: Stephen Fajnor, Aaron Fajnor, Thomas A. Slais III, Gabrielle Slais, Taylor Slais and Tianna Slais. He will be missed and remembered as a true patriot and civil servant as well as a faithful husband and loving father and grandfather. Visitation is scheduled for 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. Thursday at Field & Leik Funeral Home, Dimondale. Funeral services at First Presbyterian Church of Dimondale is scheduled for Friday, March 29, beginning with visitation at the church at 10 A.M., services at 11 A.M, and burial following at Dimondale Cemetery. Please consider making memorial contributions in Tom's honor to Thin Blue Line of Michigan, website https://www.tblofmi.com/, which helps to support injured and fallen officers and firefighters in Michigan. Full obituary at barker-leik.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 27, 2019